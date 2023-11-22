The Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks versus the Temple Owls is one of four games on the Wednesday college basketball slate that includes a A-10 team in play.

A-10 Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV George Mason Patriots at American Eagles 1:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 22 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Saint Bonaventure Bonnies at Buffalo Bulls 1:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 22 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Brown Bears at Loyola Chicago Ramblers 2:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 22 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks at Temple Owls 6:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 22 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

