In the upcoming game against the New Jersey Devils, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, can we count on Andrew Copp to find the back of the net for the Detroit Red Wings? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Andrew Copp score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Copp stats and insights

In four of 17 games this season, Copp has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

In one game versus the Devils this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken five of them.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

Copp's shooting percentage is 13.2%, and he averages 2.2 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils have conceded 61 goals in total (3.8 per game), which ranks 25th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.7 hits and 12.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Copp recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/17/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:18 Home L 3-2 11/16/2023 Senators 0 0 0 16:16 Away L 5-4 OT 11/11/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 19:04 Home W 5-4 11/9/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 17:57 Home L 3-2 OT 11/7/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 16:38 Away L 5-3 11/4/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 18:31 Home W 5-4 11/2/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 17:14 Home L 2-0 10/30/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 17:34 Away W 4-3 OT 10/28/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 17:08 Away L 4-1 10/26/2023 Jets 0 0 0 16:43 Home L 4-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Red Wings vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and MSGSN2

ESPN+, BSDET, and MSGSN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.