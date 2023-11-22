Andrew Copp will be among those in action Wednesday when his Detroit Red Wings play the New Jersey Devils at Little Caesars Arena. Does a bet on Copp intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Andrew Copp vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and MSGSN2

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Copp Season Stats Insights

In 17 games this season, Copp has a plus-minus of -2, while averaging 17:50 on the ice per game.

Copp has netted a goal in a game four times this year in 17 games played, including multiple goals once.

Copp has recorded a point in a game six times this season out of 17 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

In two of 17 contests this season, Copp has had an assist, but he has not recorded multiple assists in a game yet.

Copp's implied probability to go over his point total is 41.7% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Copp has an implied probability of 30.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Copp Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils are 25th in goals allowed, giving up 61 total goals (3.8 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-2) ranks 19th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 17 Games 4 7 Points 1 5 Goals 0 2 Assists 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.