The Columbus Blue Jackets (4-11-4), losers of nine games in a row, will host the Chicago Blackhawks (5-11) -- who've lost four straight -- on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

You can tune in to ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSOH to watch as the Blue Jackets and the Blackhawks square off.

Blue Jackets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSOH

Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Blue Jackets vs Blackhawks Additional Info

Blue Jackets Stats & Trends

The Blue Jackets have given up 69 total goals (3.6 per game), ranking 29th in league action in goals against.

The Blue Jackets' 51 total goals (2.7 per game) make them the 23rd-ranked scoring team in the league.

In the last 10 contests, the Blue Jackets have claimed 45.0% of the possible points with a 1-7-2 record.

Defensively, the Blue Jackets have allowed 36 goals (3.6 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 2.8 goals-per-game average (28 total) during that stretch.

Blue Jackets Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Ivan Provorov 19 1 11 12 14 3 - Zachary Werenski 17 1 10 11 3 6 - Boone Jenner 19 8 3 11 5 8 58.2% Kirill Marchenko 17 4 5 9 3 11 21.4% Adam Fantilli 19 4 5 9 6 9 40.6%

Blackhawks Stats & Trends

The Blackhawks' total of 56 goals conceded (3.5 per game) is 17th in the NHL.

The Blackhawks have 40 goals this season (2.5 per game), 30th in the league.

Over the last 10 contests, the Blackhawks have claimed 65.0% of the possible points with a 3-7-0 record.

Defensively, the Blackhawks have allowed 35 goals (3.5 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have scored 26 goals during that time.

Blackhawks Key Players