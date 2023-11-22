How to Watch the Blue Jackets vs. Blackhawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 1:39 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Columbus Blue Jackets (4-11-4), losers of nine games in a row, will host the Chicago Blackhawks (5-11) -- who've lost four straight -- on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.
You can tune in to ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSOH to watch as the Blue Jackets and the Blackhawks square off.
Blue Jackets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Blue Jackets vs Blackhawks Additional Info
Blue Jackets Stats & Trends
- The Blue Jackets have given up 69 total goals (3.6 per game), ranking 29th in league action in goals against.
- The Blue Jackets' 51 total goals (2.7 per game) make them the 23rd-ranked scoring team in the league.
- In the last 10 contests, the Blue Jackets have claimed 45.0% of the possible points with a 1-7-2 record.
- Defensively, the Blue Jackets have allowed 36 goals (3.6 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 2.8 goals-per-game average (28 total) during that stretch.
Blue Jackets Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Ivan Provorov
|19
|1
|11
|12
|14
|3
|-
|Zachary Werenski
|17
|1
|10
|11
|3
|6
|-
|Boone Jenner
|19
|8
|3
|11
|5
|8
|58.2%
|Kirill Marchenko
|17
|4
|5
|9
|3
|11
|21.4%
|Adam Fantilli
|19
|4
|5
|9
|6
|9
|40.6%
Blackhawks Stats & Trends
- The Blackhawks' total of 56 goals conceded (3.5 per game) is 17th in the NHL.
- The Blackhawks have 40 goals this season (2.5 per game), 30th in the league.
- Over the last 10 contests, the Blackhawks have claimed 65.0% of the possible points with a 3-7-0 record.
- Defensively, the Blackhawks have allowed 35 goals (3.5 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have scored 26 goals during that time.
Blackhawks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Connor Bedard
|16
|9
|6
|15
|8
|10
|38.4%
|Philipp Kurashev
|10
|4
|6
|10
|1
|7
|55.6%
|Nick Foligno
|16
|2
|7
|9
|5
|18
|52.6%
|Corey Perry
|16
|4
|5
|9
|8
|6
|-
|Ryan Donato
|16
|3
|4
|7
|6
|15
|39.4%
