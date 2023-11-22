A pair of skidding teams meet when the Columbus Blue Jackets (4-11-4) host the Chicago Blackhawks (5-11) at Nationwide Arena on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSOH. The Blue Jackets have lost nine in a row, while the Blackhawks are on a four-game losing streak.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

The Blue Jackets have put up a 1-7-2 record in their past 10 games. They have scored 28 total goals (one power-play goal on 30 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 3.3%) while conceding 36 goals to their opponents.

Before watching this matchup, here is our pick for which club will emerge victorious in Wednesday's hockey action.

Blue Jackets vs. Blackhawks Predictions for Wednesday

Our computer projection model for this matchup calls for a final score of Blue Jackets 4, Blackhawks 3.

Moneyline Pick: Blue Jackets (-150)

Blue Jackets (-150) Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average)

Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average) Spread Pick: Blackhawks (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Blue Jackets vs Blackhawks Additional Info

Blue Jackets Splits and Trends

The Blue Jackets are 4-11-4 overall and 1-4-5 in overtime contests.

In the eight games Columbus has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 1-4-3 record (good for five points).

In the one game this season the Blue Jackets recorded only one goal, they lost.

Columbus finished 0-4-1 in the five games this season when it scored two goals (registering one point).

The Blue Jackets have scored more than two goals in 11 games (4-4-3, 11 points).

In the four games when Columbus has capitalized on a lone power-play goal, it went 2-0-2 to register six points.

In the seven games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Columbus is 1-4-2 (four points).

The Blue Jackets' opponents have had more shots in 12 games. The Blue Jackets went 3-7-2 in those contests (eight points).

Team Stats Comparison

Blue Jackets Rank Blue Jackets AVG Blackhawks AVG Blackhawks Rank 27th 2.68 Goals Scored 2.5 30th 27th 3.63 Goals Allowed 3.5 24th 19th 30.8 Shots 26.4 31st 27th 32.7 Shots Allowed 33.3 29th 30th 9.84% Power Play % 11.32% 29th 4th 87.27% Penalty Kill % 77.36% 19th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Blue Jackets vs. Blackhawks Game Time and TV Channel

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSOH

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.