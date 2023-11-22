The Columbus Blue Jackets (4-11-4) bring a nine-game losing streak into a home matchup with the Chicago Blackhawks (5-11), who have fallen in four straight, on Wednesday, November 22 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSOH.

Blue Jackets vs. Blackhawks Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSOH

Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Blue Jackets (-150) Blackhawks (+125) 6.5 Blue Jackets (-1.5)

Blue Jackets Betting Insights

The Blue Jackets have been listed as a moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, and lost.

Columbus has not played a game this season with moneyline odds of -150 or shorter.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Blue Jackets have an implied win probability of 60.0%.

Columbus and its opponent have gone over 6.5 combined goals in 11 of 18 games this season.

Blue Jackets vs Blackhawks Additional Info

Blue Jackets vs. Blackhawks Rankings

Blue Jackets Total (Rank) Blackhawks Total (Rank) 51 (23rd) Goals 40 (30th) 69 (29th) Goals Allowed 56 (17th) 6 (28th) Power Play Goals 6 (28th) 7 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 12 (16th)

Blue Jackets Advanced Stats

Columbus has a 7-3-0 record against the spread in its last 10 contests, going 1-7-2 overall.

Columbus went over in six of its past 10 games.

The Blue Jackets and their opponents have averaged 6.6 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.1 more than the over/under of 6.5 in this matchup.

During their past 10 games, the Blue Jackets' goals per game average is 0.2 higher than their season-long average.

The Blue Jackets are ranked 23rd in the league with 51 goals this season, an average of 2.7 per contest.

The Blue Jackets are ranked 29th in league play in goals against this season, having given up 69 total goals (3.6 per game).

They're ranked 31st in the league with a -18 goal differential .

