Will Boone Jenner Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on November 22?
Will Boone Jenner score a goal when the Columbus Blue Jackets take on the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.
Will Boone Jenner score a goal against the Blackhawks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +170 (Bet $10 to win $17.00 if he scores a goal)
Jenner stats and insights
- In six of 19 games this season, Jenner has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Blackhawks.
- He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
- Jenner's shooting percentage is 13.3%, and he averages 3.2 shots per game.
Blackhawks defensive stats
- The Blackhawks have given up 56 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 17th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Blackhawks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.4 hits and 17.3 blocked shots per game.
Jenner recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/19/2023
|Flyers
|1
|1
|0
|19:36
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/18/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|20:16
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/16/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|17:51
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|20:48
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/12/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|17:45
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/11/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|17:52
|Away
|L 5-4
|11/9/2023
|Stars
|1
|1
|0
|17:27
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/6/2023
|Panthers
|1
|1
|0
|19:55
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|11/4/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|18:08
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/2/2023
|Lightning
|2
|1
|1
|18:19
|Home
|W 4-2
Blue Jackets vs. Blackhawks game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
