In Butler County, Ohio, there are interesting high school basketball matchups on the calendar today. Information on how to watch them is available here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Butler County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Turpin High School at Fairfield High School

Game Time: 10:00 AM ET on November 22

10:00 AM ET on November 22 Location: Fairfield, OH

Fairfield, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Fairfield High School