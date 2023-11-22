Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Butler County Today - November 22
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 11:40 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
In Butler County, Ohio, there are interesting high school basketball matchups on the calendar today. Information on how to watch them is available here.
Butler County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Turpin High School at Fairfield High School
- Game Time: 10:00 AM ET on November 22
- Location: Fairfield, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Fairfield High School
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on November 22
- Location: Fairfield, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
