On Wednesday, November 22, 2023, the Cleveland Cavaliers (3-5) hit the court against the Miami Heat (4-4) at 7:30 PM ET on BSOH and BSSUN.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Cavaliers vs. Heat Game Information

Buy Tickets for This Game

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22

Wednesday, November 22 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: BSOH, BSSUN

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Cavaliers Games

Cavaliers Players to Watch

Evan Mobley averages 19 points, 2.3 assists and 11.7 rebounds per game.

Donovan Mitchell posts 35 points, 6.5 boards and 5.5 assists per contest, shooting 54.2% from the field and 38.1% from downtown with 4 made 3-pointers per game.

Max Strus posts 18.7 points, 4 assists and 9.3 boards per game.

Caris LeVert puts up 19.7 points, 3.3 boards and 5 assists per game, shooting 37.7% from the field and 37% from downtown with 3.3 made treys per game.

Isaac Okoro puts up 13 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists per game. At the other end he averages 1.3 steals and 1 block.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Heat Players to Watch

Tyler Herro is averaging 22 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game. He's also draining 37.3% of his shots from the field and 37.9% from 3-point range, with 3.7 triples per game (10th in league).

The Heat are receiving 16.5 points, 9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game from Jimmy Butler this season.

The Heat are receiving 5.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game from Kyle Lowry this year.

The Heat are getting 11 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2 assists per game from Kevin Love this season.

The Heat are receiving 10.7 points, 2 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game from Duncan Robinson this season.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cavaliers vs. Heat Stat Comparison

Cavaliers Heat 108.6 Points Avg. 107.5 112.1 Points Allowed Avg. 110.1 45.6% Field Goal % 45.5% 32.2% Three Point % 38.1%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.