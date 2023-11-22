The Cleveland Cavaliers (8-6) have five players on the injury report, including Donovan Mitchell, for their matchup against the Miami Heat (9-5) at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Wednesday, November 22 at 7:30 PM ET.

In their last matchup on Tuesday, the Cavaliers secured a 122-119 OT win against the 76ers. Darius Garland totaled 32 points, five rebounds and eight assists for the Cavaliers.

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Ricky Rubio PG Out Personal Ty Jerome SG Out Ankle 2 0.5 1.5 Caris LeVert SG Questionable Knee 19.7 3.3 5 Isaac Okoro SG Questionable Knee 13 6 3 Donovan Mitchell SG Questionable Hamstring 35 6.5 5.5

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Heat Injuries: Tyler Herro: Out (Ankle), R.J. Hampton: Out (Knee), Kevin Love: Out (Personal), Bam Adebayo: Questionable (Hip)

Cavaliers vs. Heat Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: BSOH and BSSUN

BSOH and BSSUN

