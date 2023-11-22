How to Watch the Cavaliers vs. Heat Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 1:54 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
The Cleveland Cavaliers (8-6) will try to build on a four-game win streak when they host the Miami Heat (9-5) on November 22, 2023 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Cavaliers and Heat
Cavaliers vs. Heat Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
Cavaliers vs Heat Additional Info
Cavaliers Stats Insights
- The Cavaliers are shooting 47.6% from the field, 0.5% higher than the 47.1% the Heat's opponents have shot this season.
- Cleveland has compiled a 5-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.1% from the field.
- The Cavaliers are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 26th.
- The Cavaliers score an average of 111.9 points per game, just 3.0 more points than the 108.9 the Heat give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 108.9 points, Cleveland is 6-4.
Cavaliers Home & Away Comparison
- At home the Cavaliers are not as good offensively, averaging 108.8 points per game, compared to 114.3 on the road. But they are better defensively, conceding 109.2 points per game at home, compared to 113.4 on the road.
- Cleveland is conceding fewer points at home (109.2 per game) than away (113.4).
- The Cavaliers pick up 1.2 fewer assists per game at home (24.2) than on the road (25.4).
Cavaliers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Ricky Rubio
|Out
|Personal
|Ty Jerome
|Out
|Ankle
|Dean Wade
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Caris LeVert
|Questionable
|Knee
|Isaac Okoro
|Out
|Knee
|Donovan Mitchell
|Out
|Hamstring
