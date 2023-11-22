The Cleveland Cavaliers (8-6) take on the Miami Heat (9-5) at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. Donovan Mitchell of the Cavaliers is a player to watch in this contest.

How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Heat

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22

Wednesday, November 22 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH, BSSUN

Cavaliers' Last Game

On Tuesday, in their most recent game, the Cavaliers defeated the 76ers 122-119 in OT. With 32 points, Darius Garland was their leading scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Darius Garland 32 5 8 3 0 2 Jarrett Allen 26 13 3 0 0 0 Max Strus 20 5 6 2 1 5

Cavaliers vs Heat Additional Info

Cavaliers Players to Watch

Evan Mobley's numbers for the season are 19.0 points, 2.3 assists and 11.7 boards per game, shooting 48.9% from the field.

Mitchell puts up 35.0 points, 6.5 boards and 5.5 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 3.5 steals and 1.5 blocks.

Max Strus puts up 18.7 points, 9.3 boards and 4.0 assists per contest, shooting 37.3% from the field and 39.4% from downtown, with 4.3 made 3-pointers per game (fourth in NBA).

Caris LeVert posts 19.7 points, 3.3 boards and 5.0 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.7 blocks.

Isaac Okoro's numbers on the season are 13.0 points, 6.0 boards and 3.0 assists per game, shooting 53.8% from the field and 42.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game.

