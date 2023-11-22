Wednesday's game that pits the Cincinnati Bearcats (4-0) against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (2-1) at Fifth Third Arena should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 83-69 in favor of Cincinnati, who is heavily favored by our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 22.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Cincinnati vs. Georgia Tech Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Fifth Third Arena

Cincinnati vs. Georgia Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Cincinnati 83, Georgia Tech 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Cincinnati vs. Georgia Tech

Computer Predicted Spread: Cincinnati (-13.9)

Cincinnati (-13.9) Computer Predicted Total: 151.7

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cincinnati Performance Insights

At 77.1 points scored per game and 69.3 points allowed last year, Cincinnati was 53rd in the country offensively and 150th defensively.

At 34.3 rebounds per game and 31.3 rebounds allowed, the Bearcats were 44th and 185th in the nation, respectively, last year.

At 15.5 assists per game last season, Cincinnati was 29th in college basketball.

The Bearcats made 8.7 3-pointers per game and shot 35.1% from beyond the arc last year, ranking 49th and 122nd, respectively, in the nation.

Last season, Cincinnati was 23rd-best in the nation in 3-pointers allowed (5.8 per game) and 46th in defensive 3-point percentage (31.2%).

Last year, the Bearcats took 39.2% of their shots from beyond the arc, and 60.8% from inside it. In terms of makes, 30.7% of the Bearcats' buckets were 3-pointers, and 69.3% were 2-pointers.

