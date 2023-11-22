The Cincinnati Bearcats (4-0) host the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (2-1) after winning four straight home games. The Bearcats are heavy favorites by 11.5 points in the contest, which tips at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. The matchup's over/under is set at 148.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Cincinnati vs. Georgia Tech Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Fifth Third Arena

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Cincinnati -11.5 148.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cincinnati Betting Records & Stats

Cincinnati and its opponents went over 148.5 combined points in 11 of 28 games last season.

Cincinnati's outings last season had an average of 146.4 points, 2.1 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Cincinnati put together a 17-11-0 record against the spread last season.

Cincinnati won 15 of the 19 games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (78.9%).

The Bearcats won all four games they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -650 or shorter.

Cincinnati has an 86.7% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Cincinnati vs. Georgia Tech Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 148.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 148.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Cincinnati 11 39.3% 77.1 146.8 69.3 140.1 143.5 Georgia Tech 4 13.8% 69.7 146.8 70.8 140.1 139.8

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Cincinnati Insights & Trends

Last year, the Bearcats averaged 77.1 points per game, 6.3 more points than the 70.8 the Yellow Jackets allowed.

When Cincinnati scored more than 70.8 points last season, it went 14-3 against the spread and 17-5 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Cincinnati vs. Georgia Tech Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Cincinnati 17-11-0 3-1 14-14-0 Georgia Tech 15-14-0 3-2 12-17-0

Cincinnati vs. Georgia Tech Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Cincinnati Georgia Tech 16-3 Home Record 11-6 5-7 Away Record 3-9 9-4-0 Home ATS Record 7-6-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 7-5-0 82.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.7 70.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.6 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-6-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-8-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.