Wednesday's contest features the Cleveland State Vikings (2-1) and the Austin Peay Governors (1-3) squaring off at Wolstein Center in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 68-67 victory for Cleveland State according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 4:00 PM ET on November 22.

The Vikings head into this contest after a 96-57 win against Central Michigan on Saturday.

Cleveland State vs. Austin Peay Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland State vs. Austin Peay Score Prediction

Prediction: Cleveland State 68, Austin Peay 67

Other Horizon Predictions

Cleveland State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Vikings' +563 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 16.1 points per game) was a result of putting up 74.1 points per game (38th in college basketball) while giving up 58.0 per contest (36th in college basketball).

Cleveland State put up 76.4 points per game last season in conference action, which was 2.3 more points per game than its overall average (74.1).

Offensively the Vikings played worse when playing at home last year, posting 73.3 points per game, compared to 75.4 per game away from home.

Cleveland State ceded 51.6 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 65.5 on the road.

