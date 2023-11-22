The Cleveland State Vikings (3-2) will be trying to build on a three-game home winning run when squaring off against the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (2-2) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Woodling Gymnasium. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Cleveland State vs. East Tennessee State Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Woodling Gymnasium in Cleveland, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Horizon League Games

Cleveland State Stats Insights

  • The Vikings make 45.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is four percentage points higher than the Buccaneers have allowed to their opponents (41.1%).
  • In games Cleveland State shoots better than 41.1% from the field, it is 3-1 overall.
  • The Vikings are the 107th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Buccaneers sit at 88th.
  • The 78.8 points per game the Vikings put up are 7.8 more points than the Buccaneers allow (71).
  • When Cleveland State scores more than 71 points, it is 2-1.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Cleveland State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Cleveland State averaged 74.1 points per game at home last season. Away from home, it averaged 68.6 points per contest.
  • The Vikings surrendered 67.1 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 1.5 fewer points than they allowed away from home (68.6).
  • At home, Cleveland State drained 1.1 more treys per game (5.6) than in away games (4.5). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (31.5%) compared to when playing on the road (29.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cleveland State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/11/2023 Ohio W 82-78 Wolstein Center
11/15/2023 Canisius W 71-61 Wolstein Center
11/18/2023 @ Eastern Michigan L 69-62 George Gervin GameAbove Center
11/22/2023 East Tennessee State - Woodling Gymnasium
11/25/2023 Alabama A&M - Woodling Gymnasium
11/29/2023 @ Youngstown State - Beeghly Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.