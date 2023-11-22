How to Watch Cleveland State vs. East Tennessee State on TV or Live Stream - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 1:42 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Cleveland State Vikings (3-2) will be trying to build on a three-game home winning run when squaring off against the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (2-2) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Woodling Gymnasium. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Cleveland State vs. East Tennessee State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Woodling Gymnasium in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Cleveland State Stats Insights
- The Vikings make 45.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is four percentage points higher than the Buccaneers have allowed to their opponents (41.1%).
- In games Cleveland State shoots better than 41.1% from the field, it is 3-1 overall.
- The Vikings are the 107th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Buccaneers sit at 88th.
- The 78.8 points per game the Vikings put up are 7.8 more points than the Buccaneers allow (71).
- When Cleveland State scores more than 71 points, it is 2-1.
Cleveland State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Cleveland State averaged 74.1 points per game at home last season. Away from home, it averaged 68.6 points per contest.
- The Vikings surrendered 67.1 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 1.5 fewer points than they allowed away from home (68.6).
- At home, Cleveland State drained 1.1 more treys per game (5.6) than in away games (4.5). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (31.5%) compared to when playing on the road (29.1%).
Cleveland State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/11/2023
|Ohio
|W 82-78
|Wolstein Center
|11/15/2023
|Canisius
|W 71-61
|Wolstein Center
|11/18/2023
|@ Eastern Michigan
|L 69-62
|George Gervin GameAbove Center
|11/22/2023
|East Tennessee State
|-
|Woodling Gymnasium
|11/25/2023
|Alabama A&M
|-
|Woodling Gymnasium
|11/29/2023
|@ Youngstown State
|-
|Beeghly Center
