The Cleveland State Vikings (3-2) will be trying to build on a three-game home winning run when squaring off against the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (2-2) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Woodling Gymnasium. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Cleveland State vs. East Tennessee State Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
Where: Woodling Gymnasium in Cleveland, Ohio

TV: ESPN+

Cleveland State Stats Insights

The Vikings make 45.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is four percentage points higher than the Buccaneers have allowed to their opponents (41.1%).

In games Cleveland State shoots better than 41.1% from the field, it is 3-1 overall.

The Vikings are the 107th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Buccaneers sit at 88th.

The 78.8 points per game the Vikings put up are 7.8 more points than the Buccaneers allow (71).

When Cleveland State scores more than 71 points, it is 2-1.

Cleveland State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Cleveland State averaged 74.1 points per game at home last season. Away from home, it averaged 68.6 points per contest.

The Vikings surrendered 67.1 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 1.5 fewer points than they allowed away from home (68.6).

At home, Cleveland State drained 1.1 more treys per game (5.6) than in away games (4.5). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (31.5%) compared to when playing on the road (29.1%).

