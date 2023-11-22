The Cleveland State Vikings (3-2) will host the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (2-2) after winning three straight home games. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Cleveland State vs. East Tennessee State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Cleveland State vs. East Tennessee State Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Woodling Gymnasium in Cleveland, Ohio

Woodling Gymnasium in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Cleveland State vs. East Tennessee State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Cleveland State Moneyline East Tennessee State Moneyline BetMGM Cleveland State (-7.5) 141.5 -350 +280 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Cleveland State (-7.5) 141.5 -385 +290 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Cleveland State vs. East Tennessee State Betting Trends (2022-23)

Cleveland State went 16-15-0 ATS last season.

A total of 18 Vikings games last season went over the point total.

East Tennessee State won 12 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 15 times.

A total of nine of the Buccaneers' games last season went over the point total.

