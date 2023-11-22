Wednesday's contest at Wolstein Center has the Cleveland State Vikings (3-2) squaring off against the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (2-2) at 7:00 PM ET (on November 22). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 78-65 victory as our model heavily favors Cleveland State.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Cleveland State vs. East Tennessee State Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+

Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Wolstein Center

Cleveland State vs. East Tennessee State Score Prediction

Prediction: Cleveland State 78, East Tennessee State 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Cleveland State vs. East Tennessee State

Computer Predicted Spread: Cleveland State (-12.7)

Cleveland State (-12.7) Computer Predicted Total: 142.5

Cleveland State Performance Insights

The Vikings have a +66 scoring differential, topping opponents by 13.2 points per game. They're putting up 78.8 points per game to rank 126th in college basketball and are allowing 65.6 per outing to rank 106th in college basketball.

Cleveland State wins the rebound battle by 1.6 boards on average. It collects 36 rebounds per game, which ranks 113th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 34.4 per contest.

Cleveland State connects on 6.6 three-pointers per game (241st in college basketball) at a 35.5% rate (114th in college basketball), compared to the 6.4 its opponents make while shooting 29.9% from beyond the arc.

The Vikings rank 145th in college basketball by averaging 96.7 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 68th in college basketball, allowing 80.5 points per 100 possessions.

Cleveland State wins the turnover battle by 4.4 per game, committing 11 (123rd in college basketball) while its opponents average 15.4.

