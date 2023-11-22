The Austin Peay Governors (1-3) take on the Cleveland State Vikings (2-1) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Wolstein Center. It starts at 4:00 PM ET.

Cleveland State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio

Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio TV: ESPN+

Cleveland State vs. Austin Peay 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Governors' 59.5 points per game last year were only 1.5 more points than the 58.0 the Vikings gave up to opponents.

When Austin Peay gave up fewer than 74.1 points last season, it went 16-11.

Last year, the Vikings recorded 74.1 points per game, 17.8 more points than the 56.3 the Governors gave up.

Cleveland State had a 27-2 record last season when putting up more than 56.3 points.

Cleveland State Schedule