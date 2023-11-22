How to Watch the Cleveland State vs. Austin Peay Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 10:56 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
The Austin Peay Governors (1-3) take on the Cleveland State Vikings (2-1) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Wolstein Center. It starts at 4:00 PM ET.
Cleveland State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Cleveland State vs. Austin Peay 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Governors' 59.5 points per game last year were only 1.5 more points than the 58.0 the Vikings gave up to opponents.
- When Austin Peay gave up fewer than 74.1 points last season, it went 16-11.
- Last year, the Vikings recorded 74.1 points per game, 17.8 more points than the 56.3 the Governors gave up.
- Cleveland State had a 27-2 record last season when putting up more than 56.3 points.
Cleveland State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|@ Bowling Green
|L 89-86
|Stroh Center
|11/12/2023
|@ Loyola Chicago
|W 74-66
|Joseph J. Gentile Center
|11/18/2023
|Central Michigan
|W 96-57
|Wolstein Center
|11/22/2023
|Austin Peay
|-
|Wolstein Center
|11/24/2023
|Chicago State
|-
|Wolstein Center
|11/25/2023
|UMKC
|-
|Wolstein Center
