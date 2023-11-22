The Cleveland State Vikings (3-2) host the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (2-2) after winning three straight home games. The Vikings are favored by 8.5 points in the contest, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. The over/under is set at 141.5 in the matchup.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Cleveland State vs. East Tennessee State Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Woodling Gymnasium

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Cleveland State -8.5 141.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cleveland State Betting Records & Stats

In two games this season, Cleveland State and its opponents have combined to total more than 141.5 points.

Cleveland State's contests this year have an average total of 144.4, 2.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Vikings' ATS record is 3-1-0 this season.

Cleveland State has split the two games it has played as a favorite this season.

The Vikings have played as a favorite of -450 or more once this season and won that game.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Cleveland State has a 81.8% chance to win.

Cleveland State vs. East Tennessee State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 141.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 141.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Cleveland State 16 51.6% 71.8 140.9 68.7 137.7 136.2 East Tennessee State 8 29.6% 69.1 140.9 69 137.7 140.2

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Cleveland State Insights & Trends

The 78.8 points per game the Vikings score are 7.8 more points than the Buccaneers give up (71).

Cleveland State is 2-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall when scoring more than 71 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Cleveland State vs. East Tennessee State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Cleveland State 16-15-0 2-4 18-13-0 East Tennessee State 12-15-0 2-3 9-18-0

Cleveland State vs. East Tennessee State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Cleveland State East Tennessee State 13-3 Home Record 7-9 7-9 Away Record 4-9 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 3-9-0 8-7-0 Away ATS Record 7-5-0 74.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 69.8 68.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-9-0 8-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-7-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.