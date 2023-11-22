When the Columbus Blue Jackets take on the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, will Cole Sillinger score a goal? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Cole Sillinger score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Sillinger stats and insights

  • Sillinger is yet to score through 19 games this season.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Blackhawks.
  • Sillinger has zero points on the power play.

Blackhawks defensive stats

  • The Blackhawks have given up 56 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 17th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Blackhawks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.4 hits and 17.3 blocked shots per game.

Sillinger recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/19/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 11:59 Away L 5-2
11/18/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 15:25 Away L 4-3
11/16/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 13:49 Home L 3-2
11/14/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 11:52 Home L 5-3
11/12/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 14:23 Away L 4-3 SO
11/11/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 15:00 Away L 5-4
11/9/2023 Stars 0 0 0 15:17 Home L 5-2
11/6/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 12:13 Away L 5-4 OT
11/4/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 15:20 Away L 2-1
11/2/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 15:15 Home W 4-2

Blue Jackets vs. Blackhawks game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSOH
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

