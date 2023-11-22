Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Darke County Today - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball action in Darke County, Ohio is happening today, and info on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Darke County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Greenville at National Trail High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on November 22
- Location: New Paris, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.