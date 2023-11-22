Will David Jiricek find the back of the net when the Columbus Blue Jackets square off against the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will David Jiricek score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Jiricek stats and insights

In one of 14 games this season, Jiricek scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first game of the season versus the Blackhawks.

Jiricek has no points on the power play.

He has an 11.1% shooting percentage, attempting 0.6 shots per game.

Blackhawks defensive stats

The Blackhawks have given up 56 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 17th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.4 hits and 17.3 blocked shots per game.

Jiricek recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/19/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 15:54 Away L 5-2 11/18/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 13:42 Away L 4-3 11/16/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 13:37 Home L 3-2 11/14/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 12:49 Home L 5-3 11/4/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 12:06 Away L 2-1 11/2/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 14:29 Home W 4-2 10/30/2023 Stars 0 0 0 15:12 Away L 5-3 10/28/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 13:00 Home L 2-0 10/26/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 11:14 Away L 4-3 OT 10/24/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 8:03 Home L 3-2 OT

Blue Jackets vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSOH

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

