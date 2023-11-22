When the Detroit Red Wings face off against the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, will David Perron light the lamp? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will David Perron score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)

Perron stats and insights

In four of 17 games this season, Perron has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In one game against the Devils this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted three of them.

He has two goals on the power play, and also two assists.

Perron's shooting percentage is 10.5%, and he averages 2.2 shots per game.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils have conceded 61 goals in total (3.8 per game), which ranks 25th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.7 hits and 12.4 blocked shots per game.

Perron recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/17/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 14:46 Home L 3-2 11/16/2023 Senators 1 1 0 13:21 Away L 5-4 OT 11/11/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 15:06 Home W 5-4 11/9/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 12:04 Home L 3-2 OT 11/7/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 17:24 Away L 5-3 11/4/2023 Bruins 3 1 2 16:14 Home W 5-4 11/2/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 15:39 Home L 2-0 10/30/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 15:23 Away W 4-3 OT 10/28/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 13:49 Away L 4-1 10/26/2023 Jets 0 0 0 12:37 Home L 4-1

Red Wings vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and MSGSN2

ESPN+, BSDET, and MSGSN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

