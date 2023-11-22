David Perron will be among those on the ice Wednesday when his Detroit Red Wings play the New Jersey Devils at Little Caesars Arena. Thinking about a bet on Perron in the Red Wings-Devils matchup? Use our stats and information below.

David Perron vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and MSGSN2

Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Perron Season Stats Insights

Perron has averaged 15:01 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -3).

Perron has a goal in four games this year through 17 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In five of 17 games this season, Perron has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.

Perron has an assist in three of 17 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Perron's implied probability to go over his point total is 44.4% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Perron has an implied probability of 28.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Perron Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils have given up 61 goals in total (3.8 per game), which ranks 25th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's -2 goal differential ranks 19th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 17 Games 4 8 Points 1 4 Goals 1 4 Assists 0

