When the Columbus Blue Jackets play the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, will Dmitri Voronkov score a goal? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Dmitri Voronkov score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)

Voronkov stats and insights

  • In two of 13 games this season, Voronkov has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • He has not played against the Blackhawks yet this season.
  • Voronkov has picked up one assist on the power play.
  • He takes 1.0 shot per game, and converts 14.3% of them.

Blackhawks defensive stats

  • On defense, the Blackhawks are giving up 56 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 17th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Blackhawks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.4 hits and 17.3 blocked shots per game.

Voronkov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/19/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 13:43 Away L 5-2
11/18/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 12:57 Away L 4-3
11/16/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 16:36 Home L 3-2
11/14/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 13:26 Home L 5-3
11/12/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 11:26 Away L 4-3 SO
11/11/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 13:25 Away L 5-4
11/9/2023 Stars 1 0 1 11:37 Home L 5-2
11/6/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 10:51 Away L 5-4 OT
11/4/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 15:26 Away L 2-1
11/2/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 14:06 Home W 4-2

Blue Jackets vs. Blackhawks game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSOH
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

