When the Columbus Blue Jackets play the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, will Dmitri Voronkov score a goal? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Dmitri Voronkov score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)

Voronkov stats and insights

In two of 13 games this season, Voronkov has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not played against the Blackhawks yet this season.

Voronkov has picked up one assist on the power play.

He takes 1.0 shot per game, and converts 14.3% of them.

Blackhawks defensive stats

On defense, the Blackhawks are giving up 56 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 17th in the league.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.4 hits and 17.3 blocked shots per game.

Voronkov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/19/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 13:43 Away L 5-2 11/18/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 12:57 Away L 4-3 11/16/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 16:36 Home L 3-2 11/14/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 13:26 Home L 5-3 11/12/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 11:26 Away L 4-3 SO 11/11/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 13:25 Away L 5-4 11/9/2023 Stars 1 0 1 11:37 Home L 5-2 11/6/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 10:51 Away L 5-4 OT 11/4/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 15:26 Away L 2-1 11/2/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 14:06 Home W 4-2

Blue Jackets vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSOH

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

