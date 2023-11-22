Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hamilton County Today - November 22
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 9:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Hamilton County, Ohio, then there is some important info you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Hamilton County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Winton Woods at Oak Hills
- Game Time: 9:00 AM ET on November 22
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Turpin High School at Fairfield High School
- Game Time: 10:00 AM ET on November 22
- Location: Fairfield, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
