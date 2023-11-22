Can we anticipate Lucas Raymond scoring a goal when the Detroit Red Wings match up against the New Jersey Devils at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To help you with your wagers, check out the stats and trends below.

Will Lucas Raymond score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Raymond stats and insights

Raymond has scored in seven of 17 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has taken one shot in one game versus the Devils this season, but has not scored.

On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.

He takes 2.2 shots per game, and converts 18.9% of them.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils are 25th in goals allowed, conceding 61 total goals (3.8 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.7 hits and 12.4 blocked shots per game.

Raymond recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/17/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 18:27 Home L 3-2 11/16/2023 Senators 1 1 0 18:39 Away L 5-4 OT 11/11/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 14:39 Home W 5-4 11/9/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 18:15 Home L 3-2 OT 11/7/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 18:40 Away L 5-3 11/4/2023 Bruins 2 1 1 20:04 Home W 5-4 11/2/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 16:27 Home L 2-0 10/30/2023 Islanders 2 1 1 16:33 Away W 4-3 OT 10/28/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 15:51 Away L 4-1 10/26/2023 Jets 1 1 0 17:44 Home L 4-1

Red Wings vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and MSGSN2

ESPN+, BSDET, and MSGSN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

