Should you bet on Mathieu Olivier to find the back of the net when the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Chicago Blackhawks face off on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Mathieu Olivier score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Olivier stats and insights

Olivier is yet to score through 10 games this season.

This is his first game of the season against the Blackhawks.

Olivier has no points on the power play.

Blackhawks defensive stats

The Blackhawks are 17th in goals allowed, giving up 56 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.4 hits and 17.3 blocked shots per game.

Olivier recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/19/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 8:45 Away L 5-2 11/18/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 9:33 Away L 4-3 11/9/2023 Stars 0 0 0 11:08 Home L 5-2 11/6/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 14:36 Away L 5-4 OT 10/30/2023 Stars 1 0 1 12:00 Away L 5-3 10/28/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 9:10 Home L 2-0 10/26/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 8:20 Away L 4-3 OT 10/24/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 6:39 Home L 3-2 OT 10/21/2023 Wild 1 0 1 10:14 Away W 5-4 OT 10/14/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 8:27 Home W 5-3

Blue Jackets vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSOH

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

