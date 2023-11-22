Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Montgomery County, Ohio? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we offer details on how to watch the games in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Montgomery County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Northmont High School

  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on November 22
  • Location: Clayton, OH
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.