Can we count on Moritz Seider finding the back of the net when the Detroit Red Wings take on the New Jersey Devils at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Moritz Seider score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)

Seider stats and insights

Seider has scored in one of 17 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has attempted three shots in one game versus the Devils this season, but has not scored.

Seider has picked up six assists on the power play.

He takes 1.6 shots per game, and converts 3.6% of them.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils have conceded 61 goals in total (3.8 per game), which ranks 25th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Devils have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.7 hits and 12.4 blocked shots per game.

Seider recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/17/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 23:47 Home L 3-2 11/16/2023 Senators 0 0 0 29:53 Away L 5-4 OT 11/11/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 21:09 Home W 5-4 11/9/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 19:39 Home L 3-2 OT 11/7/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 21:16 Away L 5-3 11/4/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 19:49 Home W 5-4 11/2/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 23:00 Home L 2-0 10/30/2023 Islanders 2 0 2 24:07 Away W 4-3 OT 10/28/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 24:07 Away L 4-1 10/26/2023 Jets 1 0 1 22:41 Home L 4-1

Red Wings vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and MSGSN2

