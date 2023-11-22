How to Watch North Carolina vs. Northern Iowa on TV or Live Stream - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 6:29 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 14 North Carolina Tar Heels (3-0) will attempt to extend a three-game winning streak when visiting the Northern Iowa Panthers (1-2) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Imperial Arena. This contest is at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN.
North Carolina vs. Northern Iowa Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas
- TV: ESPN
North Carolina Stats Insights
- The Tar Heels made 43.4% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.5 percentage points lower than the Panthers allowed to their opponents (44.9%).
- In games North Carolina shot better than 44.9% from the field, it went 11-1 overall.
- The Tar Heels were the seventh-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Panthers ranked 298th.
- Last year, the Tar Heels put up 6.3 more points per game (76.2) than the Panthers allowed (69.9).
- North Carolina had a 17-5 record last season when putting up more than 69.9 points.
Northern Iowa Stats Insights
- The Panthers' 45.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.8 percentage points higher than the Tar Heels gave up to their opponents (43.5%).
- Northern Iowa went 11-10 when it shot higher than 43.5% from the field.
- The Tar Heels ranked 83rd in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Panthers ranked 334th.
- The Panthers' 70.1 points per game last year were only 0.8 fewer points than the 70.9 the Tar Heels gave up.
- Northern Iowa had a 13-8 record last season when allowing fewer than 76.2 points.
North Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- North Carolina scored 78.3 points per game in home games last year, compared to 70.2 points per game in road games, a difference of 8.1 points per contest.
- Defensively the Tar Heels were better at home last season, ceding 67.7 points per game, compared to 71.1 away from home.
- North Carolina made 7.5 threes per game with a 32% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 1.1 more threes and 2.7% points better than it averaged in road games (6.4 threes per game, 29.3% three-point percentage).
Northern Iowa Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Northern Iowa averaged 4.9 more points per game at home (71.8) than on the road (66.9).
- The Panthers conceded fewer points at home (68.3 per game) than away (72.8) last season.
- Beyond the arc, Northern Iowa drained fewer triples on the road (6.7 per game) than at home (8) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (31.9%) than at home (34.7%) too.
North Carolina Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Radford
|W 86-70
|Dean Smith Center
|11/12/2023
|Lehigh
|W 90-68
|Dean Smith Center
|11/17/2023
|UC Riverside
|W 77-52
|Dean Smith Center
|11/22/2023
|Northern Iowa
|-
|Imperial Arena
|11/29/2023
|Tennessee
|-
|Dean Smith Center
|12/2/2023
|Florida State
|-
|Dean Smith Center
Northern Iowa Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|@ North Texas
|L 83-77
|UNT Coliseum
|11/14/2023
|Loras
|W 90-50
|McLeod Center
|11/19/2023
|@ South Florida
|L 74-65
|Yuengling Center
|11/22/2023
|North Carolina
|-
|Imperial Arena
|11/29/2023
|Belmont
|-
|McLeod Center
|12/2/2023
|@ Evansville
|-
|Ford Center
