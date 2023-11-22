In one of the many exciting matchups on the college football schedule in Week 13, fans in Ohio should have tune in to see the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Michigan Wolverines take the field at Michigan Stadium.

College Football Games to Watch in Ohio on TV This Week

Bowling Green Falcons at Western Michigan Broncos

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Tuesday, November 21

Tuesday, November 21 Venue: Waldo Stadium

Waldo Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Bowling Green (-1.5)

No. 23 Toledo Rockets at Central Michigan Chippewas

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Friday, November 24

Friday, November 24 Venue: Kelly/Shorts Stadium

Kelly/Shorts Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Toledo (-10.5)

Ohio Bobcats at Akron Zips

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Friday, November 24

Friday, November 24 Venue: InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field

InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Ohio (-14)

Northern Illinois Huskies at Kent State Golden Flashes

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 25

Saturday, November 25 Venue: Dix Stadium

Dix Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: Northern Illinois (-18.5)

No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes at No. 3 Michigan Wolverines

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 25

Saturday, November 25 Venue: Michigan Stadium

Michigan Stadium TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Michigan (-3.5)

Miami (OH) RedHawks at Ball State Cardinals

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 25

Saturday, November 25 Venue: Scheumann Stadium

Scheumann Stadium TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Miami (OH) (-6.5)

Duquesne Dukes at Youngstown State Penguins

Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 25

Saturday, November 25 Venue: Arnold D. Stambaugh Stadium

Arnold D. Stambaugh Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Kansas Jayhawks at Cincinnati Bearcats

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 25

Saturday, November 25 Venue: Nippert Stadium

Nippert Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Kansas (-6)

