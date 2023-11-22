Week 13 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Ohio
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 4:07 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
In one of the many exciting matchups on the college football schedule in Week 13, fans in Ohio should have tune in to see the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Michigan Wolverines take the field at Michigan Stadium.
College Football Games to Watch in Ohio on TV This Week
Bowling Green Falcons at Western Michigan Broncos
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Tuesday, November 21
- Venue: Waldo Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Bowling Green (-1.5)
No. 23 Toledo Rockets at Central Michigan Chippewas
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Friday, November 24
- Venue: Kelly/Shorts Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Toledo (-10.5)
Ohio Bobcats at Akron Zips
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Friday, November 24
- Venue: InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Ohio (-14)
Northern Illinois Huskies at Kent State Golden Flashes
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 25
- Venue: Dix Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: Northern Illinois (-18.5)
No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes at No. 3 Michigan Wolverines
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 25
- Venue: Michigan Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Michigan (-3.5)
Miami (OH) RedHawks at Ball State Cardinals
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 25
- Venue: Scheumann Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Miami (OH) (-6.5)
Duquesne Dukes at Youngstown State Penguins
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 25
- Venue: Arnold D. Stambaugh Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Kansas Jayhawks at Cincinnati Bearcats
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 25
- Venue: Nippert Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Kansas (-6)
