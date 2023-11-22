Wednesday's game between the Ohio Bobcats (1-1) and the Morehead State Eagles (1-3) at Ellis T. Johnson Arena is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 69-68, with Ohio coming out on top. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on November 22.

The Bobcats came out on top in their most recent game 67-61 against Dayton on Thursday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Ohio vs. Morehead State Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Ellis T. Johnson Arena in Morehead, Kentucky

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Ohio vs. Morehead State Score Prediction

Prediction: Ohio 69, Morehead State 68

Other MAC Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Ohio Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Bobcats were outscored by 10.6 points per game last season with a -309 scoring differential overall. They put up 62.8 points per game (228th in college basketball) and gave up 73.4 per contest (343rd in college basketball).

In MAC games, Ohio averaged 0.6 fewer points (62.2) than overall (62.8) in 2022-23.

The Bobcats averaged 60.2 points per game at home last season, and 64.8 on the road.

Ohio gave up more points at home (73.9 per game) than away (73.0) last season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.