Wednesday's contest at Baha Mar Convention Center has the Ohio State Buckeyes (3-1) matching up with the Oklahoma State Cowgirls (2-2) at 6:30 PM ET (on November 22). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 85-70 victory, heavily favoring Ohio State.

In their most recent outing on Monday, the Buckeyes secured a 79-55 win against East Carolina.

Ohio State vs. Oklahoma State Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas How to Watch on TV: FloHoops

Ohio State vs. Oklahoma State Score Prediction

Prediction: Ohio State 85, Oklahoma State 70

Other Big Ten Predictions

Ohio State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Buckeyes had a +418 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 11.7 points per game. They put up 80.1 points per game to rank eighth in college basketball and allowed 68.4 per outing to rank 280th in college basketball.

In 2022-23, Ohio State averaged 74.8 points per game in Big Ten play, and 80.1 overall.

At home, the Buckeyes scored 82.1 points per game last season, 4.1 more than they averaged away (78.0).

Ohio State conceded 64.9 points per game at home last season, and 67.0 away.

