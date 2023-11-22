How to Watch the Ohio State vs. Oklahoma State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
The Ohio State Buckeyes (3-1) will try to build on a three-game winning run when hitting the road against the Oklahoma State Cowgirls (2-2) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Baha Mar Convention Center. It airs at 6:30 PM ET on FloHoops.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Ohio State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas
- TV: FloHoops
Ohio State vs. Oklahoma State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Buckeyes put up 11.9 more points per game last year (80.1) than the Cowgirls allowed their opponents to score (68.2).
- Ohio State had a 20-1 record last season when giving up fewer than 75.3 points.
- Last year, the Cowgirls averaged 75.3 points per game, 6.9 more points than the 68.4 the Buckeyes allowed.
- When Oklahoma State put up more than 68.4 points last season, it went 19-4.
- The Cowgirls made 42.7% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.1 percentage points lower than the Buckeyes allowed to their opponents (42.8%).
- The Buckeyes shot 46.1% from the field, 3.1% higher than the 43.0% the Cowgirls' opponents shot last season.
Ohio State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/12/2023
|IUPUI
|W 108-58
|Value City Arena
|11/16/2023
|Boston College
|W 88-66
|Value City Arena
|11/20/2023
|East Carolina
|W 79-55
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|11/22/2023
|Oklahoma State
|-
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|11/26/2023
|Cornell
|-
|Value City Arena
|12/3/2023
|@ Tennessee
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
