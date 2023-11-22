The Ohio State Buckeyes (3-1) will try to build on a three-game winning run when hitting the road against the Oklahoma State Cowgirls (2-2) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Baha Mar Convention Center. It airs at 6:30 PM ET on FloHoops.

Ohio State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas TV: FloHoops

Ohio State vs. Oklahoma State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Buckeyes put up 11.9 more points per game last year (80.1) than the Cowgirls allowed their opponents to score (68.2).

Ohio State had a 20-1 record last season when giving up fewer than 75.3 points.

Last year, the Cowgirls averaged 75.3 points per game, 6.9 more points than the 68.4 the Buckeyes allowed.

When Oklahoma State put up more than 68.4 points last season, it went 19-4.

The Cowgirls made 42.7% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.1 percentage points lower than the Buckeyes allowed to their opponents (42.8%).

The Buckeyes shot 46.1% from the field, 3.1% higher than the 43.0% the Cowgirls' opponents shot last season.

Ohio State Schedule