The Morehead State Eagles (1-3) take on the Ohio Bobcats (1-1) at 1:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.

Ohio Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Ellis T. Johnson Arena in Morehead, Kentucky

Ellis T. Johnson Arena in Morehead, Kentucky TV: ESPN+

Ohio vs. Morehead State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Bobcats' 62.8 points per game last year were only 3.1 fewer points than the 65.9 the Eagles allowed to opponents.

When Ohio allowed fewer than 58.3 points last season, it went 2-0.

Last year, the 58.3 points per game the Eagles scored were 15.1 fewer points than the Bobcats allowed (73.4).

Morehead State had a 2-1 record last season when putting up more than 73.4 points.

Last season, the Eagles had a 17.6% shooting percentage from the field, which was 20.4% lower than the 38% of shots the Bobcats' opponents knocked down.

The Bobcats shot at a 40% rate from the field last season, 15.9 percentage points below the 55.9% shooting opponents of the Eagles averaged.

Ohio Schedule