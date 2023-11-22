Having taken six in a row at home, the Florida Panthers host the Boston Bruins on Wednesday, beginning at 7:00 PM ET.

Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida

Panthers vs Bruins Additional Info

Panthers vs. Bruins Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/30/2023 Bruins Panthers 3-2 (F/OT) BOS

Panthers Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Panthers are one of the stingiest squads in NHL play, giving up 49 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank 10th.

The Panthers rank 14th in the league with 57 goals scored (3.2 per game).

In the last 10 contests, the Panthers have gone 8-2-0 (90.0% of possible points).

On the defensive end, the Panthers have allowed 25 goals (2.5 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 35 goals over that time.

Panthers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Sam Reinhart 18 13 12 25 7 6 42.5% Aleksander Barkov Jr. 16 6 11 17 10 16 54.9% Matthew Tkachuk 18 3 14 17 19 8 50% Carter Verhaeghe 18 8 7 15 13 11 40% Evan Rodrigues 18 3 10 13 7 4 30%

Bruins Stats & Trends

The Bruins have the No. 1 defense in the NHL, conceding 37 total goals (just 2.2 per game).

The Bruins have 59 goals this season (3.5 per game), 11th in the NHL.

In the past 10 games, the Bruins are 7-1-2 (75.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive end, the Bruins have allowed 2.6 goals per game (26 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have put up 37 goals during that span.

Bruins Key Players