In the upcoming matchup versus the Chicago Blackhawks, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, can we bet on Patrik Laine to light the lamp for the Columbus Blue Jackets? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be considering.

Will Patrik Laine score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +175 (Bet $10 to win $17.50 if he scores a goal)

Laine stats and insights

In two of nine games this season, Laine has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not played against the Blackhawks yet this season.

Laine has no points on the power play.

He has a 9.1% shooting percentage, attempting two shots per game.

Blackhawks defensive stats

The Blackhawks have conceded 56 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 17th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.4 hits and 17.3 blocked shots per game.

Blue Jackets vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSOH

