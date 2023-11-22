Patrik Laine will be among those in action Wednesday when his Columbus Blue Jackets play the Chicago Blackhawks at Nationwide Arena. Prop bets for Laine are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Patrik Laine vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSOH

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Laine Season Stats Insights

In 9 games this season, Laine has a plus-minus of -6, while averaging 13:43 on the ice per game.

Laine has a goal in two of nine games this season, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

Laine has a point in three games this year through nine games played, but none of those games resulted in a multi-point effort.

Laine has yet to record two or more assists in a game this season out of the nine games he's played.

The implied probability that Laine goes over his points prop total is 59.8%, based on the odds.

Laine has an implied probability of 38.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Laine Stats vs. the Blackhawks

The Blackhawks have conceded 56 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 17th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 28th-ranked goal differential (-16).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 9 Games 2 3 Points 0 2 Goals 0 1 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.