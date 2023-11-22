Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Portage County Today - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you reside in Portage County, Ohio and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Portage County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Field at Waterloo High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on November 22
- Location: Atwater, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.