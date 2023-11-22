How to Watch the Red Wings vs. Devils Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 1:37 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Coming off a defeat last time out, the New Jersey Devils will visit the Detroit Red Wings (who also lost their previous game) on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.
You can tune in on ESPN+, BSDET, and MSGSN2 as the Devils play the Red Wings.
Devils Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and MSGSN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Red Wings vs Devils Additional Info
Red Wings vs. Devils Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|10/12/2023
|Devils
|Red Wings
|4-3 NJ
Red Wings Stats & Trends
- The Red Wings' total of 57 goals allowed (3.4 per game) is 19th in the NHL.
- The Red Wings' 61 goals on the season (3.6 per game) rank them seventh in the NHL.
- In the last 10 contests, the Red Wings are 3-5-2 (55.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive end, the Red Wings have given up 34 goals (3.4 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have put up 27 goals over that span.
Red Wings Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Dylan Larkin
|17
|5
|12
|17
|9
|10
|51.8%
|Alex DeBrincat
|17
|11
|6
|17
|11
|10
|20%
|J.T. Compher
|17
|3
|10
|13
|8
|4
|47.1%
|Lucas Raymond
|17
|7
|6
|13
|7
|7
|0%
|Shayne Gostisbehere
|16
|4
|8
|12
|8
|3
|-
Devils Stats & Trends
- The Devils rank 25th in goals against, allowing 61 total goals (3.8 per game) in NHL play.
- The Devils' 59 total goals (3.7 per game) rank 11th in the NHL.
- Over the last 10 contests, the Devils are 5-5-0 (75.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Devils have allowed 33 goals (3.3 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.5 goals per game (35 total) during that stretch.
Devils Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jesper Bratt
|16
|8
|15
|23
|6
|10
|33.3%
|Jack Hughes
|11
|6
|16
|22
|14
|11
|36.4%
|Tyler Toffoli
|16
|9
|7
|16
|5
|5
|35.3%
|Dougie Hamilton
|16
|5
|9
|14
|11
|3
|-
|Erik Haula
|15
|6
|5
|11
|6
|3
|52.3%
