The New Jersey Devils (8-7-1) visit the Detroit Red Wings (8-6-3) at Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday, November 22 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSDET, and MSGSN2, with each team fresh off of a loss. The Devils are coming off a 5-3 defeat to the New York Rangers, while the Red Wings fell to the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 in their last outing.

Red Wings vs. Devils Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and MSGSN2

Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Devils (-155) Red Wings (+125) 7 Devils (-1.5)

Red Wings Betting Insights

This season the Red Wings have been an underdog 13 times, and won six, or 46.2%, of those games.

Detroit has entered six games this season as the underdog by +125 or more and is 2-4 in those contests.

The Red Wings have a 44.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Detroit's games this season have had over 7 goals 11 of 17 times.

Red Wings vs Devils Additional Info

Red Wings vs. Devils Rankings

Devils Total (Rank) Red Wings Total (Rank) 59 (11th) Goals 61 (7th) 61 (25th) Goals Allowed 57 (19th) 23 (1st) Power Play Goals 14 (10th) 13 (18th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 14 (19th)

Red Wings Advanced Stats

The Red Wings went 3-5-2 in its last 10 games, including a 4-6-0 ledger versus the spread in that span.

Detroit has gone over the total in five of its past 10 contests.

The Red Wings total over the last 10 games is 0.6 goals fewer than the 7 over/under given for this matchup.

Over the past 10 games, the Red Wings and their opponents are averaging 2.2 fewer goals per game than their season game average of 9.2 goals.

The Red Wings have the NHL's seventh-best scoring offense (61 total goals, 3.6 per game).

The Red Wings have given up 3.4 goals per game, 57 total, which ranks 19th among league teams.

They have a +4 goal differential, which ranks 13th in the league.

