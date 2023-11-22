Shayne Gostisbehere and the Detroit Red Wings will meet the New Jersey Devils at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, at Little Caesars Arena. Prop bets for Gostisbehere in that upcoming Red Wings-Devils game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Shayne Gostisbehere vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and MSGSN2

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Gostisbehere Season Stats Insights

In 16 games this season, Gostisbehere has a plus-minus of -5, while averaging 18:35 on the ice per game.

Gostisbehere has a goal in four of 16 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Gostisbehere has a point in seven of 16 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

In six of 16 games this season, Gostisbehere has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Gostisbehere's implied probability to go over his point total is 42.6% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 33.9% of Gostisbehere going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Gostisbehere Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils are 25th in goals allowed, conceding 61 total goals (3.8 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (-2) ranks 19th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 16 Games 8 12 Points 4 4 Goals 0 8 Assists 4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.