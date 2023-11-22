Player props are listed for Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry, among others, when the Phoenix Suns host the Golden State Warriors at Footprint Center on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET.

Suns vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, AZFamily, and NBCS-BA

ESPN, AZFamily, and NBCS-BA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Suns vs Warriors Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Phoenix Suns

Kevin Durant Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 31.5 (Over: -106) 7.5 (Over: +102) 5.5 (Over: -125) 2.5 (Over: +114)

Durant has averaged 27.7 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 3.8 points fewer than Wednesday's points prop total.

He has pulled down 8.7 rebounds per game, 1.2 more than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (7.5).

Durant has averaged four assists per game, 1.5 fewer than Wednesday's assist over/under (5.5).

Durant has averaged one made three-pointer per game, 1.5 fewer than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).

Jusuf Nurkic Props

PTS REB AST 11.5 (Over: -111) 9.5 (Over: -115) 2.5 (Over: -167)

Jusuf Nurkic's 9.3-point scoring average is 2.2 less than Wednesday's prop total.

His per-game rebounding average of 10 is 0.5 higher than his prop bet on Wednesday (9.5).

Nurkic has averaged four assists this season, 1.5 more than his prop bet on Wednesday.

NBA Props Today: Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 30.5 (Over: -106) 4.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: +128) 5.5 (Over: +102)

Curry is averaging 30.7 points in the 2023-24 season, 0.2 higher than Wednesday's prop total.

His rebounding average of 5.3 is lower than his over/under on Wednesday (4.5).

Curry averages 3.7 assists, 0.8 less than his over/under on Wednesday.

Curry has hit 5.7 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Wednesday (5.5).

Chris Paul Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 12.5 (Over: +100) 3.5 (Over: -156) 9.5 (Over: -114) 1.5 (Over: -122)

Wednesday's over/under for Chris Paul is 12.5 points. That is 1.8 more than his season average of 10.7.

He has averaged 0.8 more rebounds per game (4.3) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (3.5).

Paul has averaged 9.3 assists per game this year, 0.2 less than his prop bet on Wednesday (9.5).

Paul has hit zero three-pointers per game, 1.5 fewer than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

