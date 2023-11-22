How to Watch Toledo vs. UC Irvine on TV or Live Stream - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 6:30 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
The UC Irvine Anteaters (4-1) will try to extend a four-game winning run when they visit the Toledo Rockets (3-1) at 11:45 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Dollar Loan Center. The matchup airs on FloHoops.
Toledo vs. UC Irvine Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 11:45 PM ET
- Where: Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada
- TV: FloHoops
Toledo Stats Insights
- The Rockets shot 49.5% from the field, 9.8% higher than the 39.7% the Anteaters' opponents shot last season.
- Toledo put together a 23-5 straight up record in games it shot over 39.7% from the field.
- The Rockets were the 248th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Anteaters finished 195th.
- The Rockets scored 18.2 more points per game last year (85.4) than the Anteaters gave up to opponents (67.2).
- Toledo put together a 25-5 record last season in games it scored more than 67.2 points.
Toledo Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Toledo scored more points at home (90.5 per game) than away (82.1) last season.
- In 2022-23, the Rockets conceded 3.0 fewer points per game at home (74.4) than away (77.4).
- Beyond the arc, Toledo knocked down fewer triples on the road (8.2 per game) than at home (9.7) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (39.9%) than at home (42.5%) as well.
Toledo Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/11/2023
|Louisiana
|W 87-78
|Savage Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ Wright State
|W 78-77
|Wright State University Nutter Center
|11/21/2023
|New Mexico
|L 92-84
|Dollar Loan Center
|11/22/2023
|UC Irvine
|-
|Dollar Loan Center
|11/24/2023
|Indiana State
|-
|Dollar Loan Center
|12/2/2023
|George Mason
|-
|Savage Arena
