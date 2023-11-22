The UC Irvine Anteaters (4-1) will try to extend a four-game winning run when they visit the Toledo Rockets (3-1) at 11:45 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Dollar Loan Center. The matchup airs on FloHoops.

Toledo vs. UC Irvine Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 11:45 PM ET
  • Where: Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada
  • TV: FloHoops

Toledo Stats Insights

  • The Rockets shot 49.5% from the field, 9.8% higher than the 39.7% the Anteaters' opponents shot last season.
  • Toledo put together a 23-5 straight up record in games it shot over 39.7% from the field.
  • The Rockets were the 248th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Anteaters finished 195th.
  • The Rockets scored 18.2 more points per game last year (85.4) than the Anteaters gave up to opponents (67.2).
  • Toledo put together a 25-5 record last season in games it scored more than 67.2 points.

Toledo Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Toledo scored more points at home (90.5 per game) than away (82.1) last season.
  • In 2022-23, the Rockets conceded 3.0 fewer points per game at home (74.4) than away (77.4).
  • Beyond the arc, Toledo knocked down fewer triples on the road (8.2 per game) than at home (9.7) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (39.9%) than at home (42.5%) as well.

Toledo Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/11/2023 Louisiana W 87-78 Savage Arena
11/14/2023 @ Wright State W 78-77 Wright State University Nutter Center
11/21/2023 New Mexico L 92-84 Dollar Loan Center
11/22/2023 UC Irvine - Dollar Loan Center
11/24/2023 Indiana State - Dollar Loan Center
12/2/2023 George Mason - Savage Arena

