The UC Irvine Anteaters (4-1) will try to extend a four-game winning run when they visit the Toledo Rockets (3-1) at 11:45 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Dollar Loan Center. The matchup airs on FloHoops.

Toledo vs. UC Irvine Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 11:45 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 11:45 PM ET Where: Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada

Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada TV: FloHoops

Toledo Stats Insights

The Rockets shot 49.5% from the field, 9.8% higher than the 39.7% the Anteaters' opponents shot last season.

Toledo put together a 23-5 straight up record in games it shot over 39.7% from the field.

The Rockets were the 248th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Anteaters finished 195th.

The Rockets scored 18.2 more points per game last year (85.4) than the Anteaters gave up to opponents (67.2).

Toledo put together a 25-5 record last season in games it scored more than 67.2 points.

Toledo Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Toledo scored more points at home (90.5 per game) than away (82.1) last season.

In 2022-23, the Rockets conceded 3.0 fewer points per game at home (74.4) than away (77.4).

Beyond the arc, Toledo knocked down fewer triples on the road (8.2 per game) than at home (9.7) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (39.9%) than at home (42.5%) as well.

