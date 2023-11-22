The UC Irvine Anteaters (4-1) will look to build on a four-game winning streak when visiting the Toledo Rockets (3-1) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Dollar Loan Center. It airs at 11:45 PM ET on FloHoops.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the UC Irvine vs. Toledo matchup in this article.

Toledo vs. UC Irvine Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 11:45 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 11:45 PM ET Where: Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada

Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada How to Watch on TV: FloHoops

Toledo vs. UC Irvine Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UC Irvine Moneyline Toledo Moneyline BetMGM UC Irvine (-3.5) 150.5 -165 +140 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel UC Irvine (-3.5) 150.5 -156 +130 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Toledo vs. UC Irvine Betting Trends (2022-23)

Toledo went 20-11-0 ATS last season.

The Rockets were an underdog by 3.5 points or more two times last year, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.

UC Irvine won 15 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 14 times.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 17 times in Anteaters games.

