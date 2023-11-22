Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Trumbull County Today - November 22
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 11:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Trumbull County, Ohio today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Trumbull County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Jackson-Milton at Lordstown High School
- Game Time: 10:00 AM ET on November 22
- Location: Warren, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
