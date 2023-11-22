Looking for information on the best bets in MAC action in Week 13? Our computer model likes betting on the over/under in the Eastern Michigan vs. Buffalo matchup, and taking Miami (OH) (-6.5) over Ball State against the spread. Find more insights and stats on those college football games, as well as other potential options to use in a parlay, by scrolling down.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on all MAC games with BetMGM!

Best Week 13 MAC Spread Bets

Pick: Miami (OH) -6.5 vs. Ball State

Matchup: Miami (OH) RedHawks at Ball State Cardinals

Miami (OH) RedHawks at Ball State Cardinals Projected Favorite & Spread: Miami (OH) by 12.2 points

Miami (OH) by 12.2 points Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: November 25

November 25 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: Bowling Green -1.5 vs. Western Michigan

Matchup: Bowling Green Falcons at Western Michigan Broncos

Bowling Green Falcons at Western Michigan Broncos Projected Favorite & Spread: Bowling Green by 6.9 points

Bowling Green by 6.9 points Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: November 21

November 21 TV Channel: ESPNU (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: Toledo -10.5 vs. Central Michigan

Matchup: Toledo Rockets at Central Michigan Chippewas

Toledo Rockets at Central Michigan Chippewas Projected Favorite & Spread: Toledo by 14.6 points

Toledo by 14.6 points Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: November 24

November 24 TV Channel: ESPNU (Stream on Fubo)

Make your MAC spread pick now through BetMGM.

Best Week 13 MAC Total Bets

Over 35.5 - Eastern Michigan vs. Buffalo

Matchup: Eastern Michigan Eagles at Buffalo Bulls

Eastern Michigan Eagles at Buffalo Bulls Projected Total: 45.5 points

45.5 points Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: November 21

November 21 TV Channel: ESPN2 (Stream on Fubo)

Over 35.5 - Miami (OH) vs. Ball State

Matchup: Miami (OH) RedHawks at Ball State Cardinals

Miami (OH) RedHawks at Ball State Cardinals Projected Total: 41.9 points

41.9 points Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: November 25

November 25 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Stream on Fubo)

Over 44.5 - Northern Illinois vs. Kent State

Matchup: Northern Illinois Huskies at Kent State Golden Flashes

Northern Illinois Huskies at Kent State Golden Flashes Projected Total: 47.4 points

47.4 points Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: November 25

November 25 TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)

Got your Total bet in mind? Make it at BetMGM.

Week 13 MAC Standings

Team 2022 Record 2022 PF/G vs PA/G 2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G Toledo 10-1 (7-0 MAC) 35.5 / 20.7 437.1 / 331.2 Miami (OH) 9-2 (6-1 MAC) 28.2 / 16.5 343.6 / 318.5 Ohio 8-3 (5-2 MAC) 22.7 / 15.5 342.5 / 271.0 Bowling Green 6-5 (4-3 MAC) 25.6 / 24.7 324.9 / 336.4 Northern Illinois 5-6 (4-3 MAC) 24.2 / 20.6 359.5 / 314.2 Buffalo 3-8 (3-4 MAC) 21.8 / 27.7 317.2 / 366.8 Central Michigan 5-6 (3-4 MAC) 23.7 / 31.0 344.1 / 411.5 Eastern Michigan 5-6 (3-4 MAC) 20.0 / 25.2 265.1 / 386.9 Western Michigan 4-7 (3-4 MAC) 24.9 / 31.5 374.2 / 396.5 Ball State 4-7 (3-4 MAC) 18.5 / 25.1 302.9 / 325.2 Akron 2-9 (1-6 MAC) 16.5 / 28.3 286.5 / 330.3 Kent State 1-10 (0-7 MAC) 13.5 / 34.4 261.8 / 387.4

Watch MAC games all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.