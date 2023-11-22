How to Watch Wright State vs. Illinois State on TV or Live Stream - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 11:18 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Illinois State Redbirds (3-2) take on the Wright State Raiders (1-4) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Hertz Arena. It begins at 5:00 PM ET on FloHoops.
Wright State vs. Illinois State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida
- TV: FloHoops
Wright State Stats Insights
- The Raiders make 49.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 9.0 percentage points higher than the Redbirds have allowed to their opponents (40.5%).
- Wright State is 1-4 when it shoots higher than 40.5% from the field.
- The Raiders are the 298th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Redbirds sit at 145th.
- The Raiders put up 15.6 more points per game (80.2) than the Redbirds allow (64.6).
- Wright State has a 1-4 record when putting up more than 64.6 points.
Wright State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- When playing at home last season, Wright State posted 9.6 more points per game (85.1) than it did in road games (75.5).
- In home games, the Raiders allowed 0.5 fewer points per game (74.3) than in road games (74.8).
- In home games, Wright State made 0.1 more treys per game (6.2) than when playing on the road (6.1). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (35.6%) compared to in away games (34.5%).
Wright State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/16/2023
|@ Indiana
|L 89-80
|Assembly Hall
|11/20/2023
|Louisiana
|W 91-85
|Hertz Arena
|11/21/2023
|Hofstra
|L 85-76
|Hertz Arena
|11/22/2023
|Illinois State
|-
|Hertz Arena
|11/29/2023
|IUPUI
|-
|Wright State University Nutter Center
|12/2/2023
|@ Davidson
|-
|John M. Belk Arena
