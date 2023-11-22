The Illinois State Redbirds (3-2) take on the Wright State Raiders (1-4) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Hertz Arena. It begins at 5:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

Wright State vs. Illinois State Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida

Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida TV: FloHoops

Wright State Stats Insights

The Raiders make 49.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 9.0 percentage points higher than the Redbirds have allowed to their opponents (40.5%).

Wright State is 1-4 when it shoots higher than 40.5% from the field.

The Raiders are the 298th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Redbirds sit at 145th.

The Raiders put up 15.6 more points per game (80.2) than the Redbirds allow (64.6).

Wright State has a 1-4 record when putting up more than 64.6 points.

Wright State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

When playing at home last season, Wright State posted 9.6 more points per game (85.1) than it did in road games (75.5).

In home games, the Raiders allowed 0.5 fewer points per game (74.3) than in road games (74.8).

In home games, Wright State made 0.1 more treys per game (6.2) than when playing on the road (6.1). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (35.6%) compared to in away games (34.5%).

Wright State Upcoming Schedule