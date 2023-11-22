The Illinois State Redbirds (3-2) take on the Wright State Raiders (1-4) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Hertz Arena. It begins at 5:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

Wright State vs. Illinois State Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida
  • TV: FloHoops

Wright State Stats Insights

  • The Raiders make 49.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 9.0 percentage points higher than the Redbirds have allowed to their opponents (40.5%).
  • Wright State is 1-4 when it shoots higher than 40.5% from the field.
  • The Raiders are the 298th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Redbirds sit at 145th.
  • The Raiders put up 15.6 more points per game (80.2) than the Redbirds allow (64.6).
  • Wright State has a 1-4 record when putting up more than 64.6 points.

Wright State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • When playing at home last season, Wright State posted 9.6 more points per game (85.1) than it did in road games (75.5).
  • In home games, the Raiders allowed 0.5 fewer points per game (74.3) than in road games (74.8).
  • In home games, Wright State made 0.1 more treys per game (6.2) than when playing on the road (6.1). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (35.6%) compared to in away games (34.5%).

Wright State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/16/2023 @ Indiana L 89-80 Assembly Hall
11/20/2023 Louisiana W 91-85 Hertz Arena
11/21/2023 Hofstra L 85-76 Hertz Arena
11/22/2023 Illinois State - Hertz Arena
11/29/2023 IUPUI - Wright State University Nutter Center
12/2/2023 @ Davidson - John M. Belk Arena

